Morgan County First-Degree Murder Trial Moved to Moniteau County

A motion to set bond for a 50-year-old from Stover charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action is denied in Morgan County.

Chad Armstrong is accused of the shooting death on June 29th, 2024, of 71-year-old Beauford Wilson of Hallsville.

Armstrong appeared this week in circuit court requesting the bond which was denied. A motion, however, for a change of venue for the case to be heard in Moniteau County was sustained.

The jury trial, which had been set for October of this year, had been cancelled with a new date for the trial not yet appearing in court records. Armstrong is scheduled to appear next in a Moniteau County courtroom on May 30th.