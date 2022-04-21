Legalizing Marijuana is one step closer to being on the Ballot this November.

A group pushing for a constitutional amendment to legalizing adult-use recreational marijuana has told the AP they have collected more signatures than needed to put the issue on the ballot.

Leaders of Legal Missouri 2022 say they have over 200,000 signatures, but they want to gather thousands more to ensure it has enough to put the issues before voters.

The ballot initiative would allow Missourians over 21 to possess, consume, and cultivate marijuana and it would expunge criminal records for most prior, nonviolent marijuana offenses.

The group has until May 8th to submit the signatures.