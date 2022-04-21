A Linn Creek man is facing charges following a domestic dispute earlier this week.

According to the Camden County Sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call about a domestic assault in progress at Country Meadows Drive.

Investigators say the caller indicated that 32-year-old Shane David Frost had thrown a plate and threatened to stab a woman with a fork.

Frost allegedly also grabbed her bottle of wine, and when she told him to put it back, he got mad and walked toward her with a fork and was attempting to stab her with it.

The woman told investigators that she grabbed it and threw it out of his reach, and he then grabbed his plate and threw it in her direction, shattering it.

Deputies on the scene say that Frost was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

He was taken into custody and is facing numerous charges including domestic assault and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bond is set at $25-thousand-dollars cash or surety.