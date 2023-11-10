Growing Divide Between Chamber Of Commerce & City Of Camdenton? Depends On Who You Ask….

Is there a growing “divide” brewing between the City of Camdenton and the Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce…?…that might depend on whom you ask.

“We’ve also been made aware of conversations taking place that essentially would involve the city pulling future chamber events like the Dogwood Festival, Lake of the Ozarks Air Show, and Christmas on the square” said Chamber Board President Ashley Swegel appearing Tuesday night at the board of aldermen meeting to address a couple concerns.

City Administrator Jeff Hooker and Mayor John McNabb say those concerns are not true.

“I was approached by six. Approached by six members of the Chamber of Commerce. And they asked me specifically, would you like us to pull our memberships? And I think you and Renee were both president. I said, absolutely not. I’m not getting down on their level. I’m not playing games. If you guys want to drop, you drop.”

Officials from the chamber are expected to formally show up for the board of aldermen’s meeting on November 21st to review with city officials a memorandum of understanding outlining the chamber’s relationship with the city.