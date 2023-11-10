fbpx

Sunrise Beach Fire BOD Meeting Set For Monday The 13th

All News RSS Feed Local Meetings Friday, November 10th, 2023

The Sunrise Beach Fire District’s Board of Directors gets together next week with a handful of agenda items to take care of.

Among the discussion items appearing on the published agenda include: approval of the LAGERS retirement program, legal counsel regarding the recording of meetings, a draft of the 2024 budget and a representative from McGrath Insurance.

The meeting, in the district headquarters on Porter Mill Spring Road, begins at 6:15 this next Monday evening, the 13th.

Reporter Mike Anthony