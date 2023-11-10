Sunrise Beach Fire BOD Meeting Set For Monday The 13th

Fri. Nov 10th, 2023
The Sunrise Beach Fire District’s Board of Directors gets together next week with a handful of agenda items to take care of.
Among the discussion items appearing on the published agenda include: approval of the LAGERS retirement program, legal counsel regarding the recording of meetings, a draft of the 2024 budget and a representative from McGrath Insurance.
The meeting, in the district headquarters on Porter Mill Spring Road, begins at 6:15 this next Monday evening, the 13th.