Crime Local News

Guns, Drugs and Cash Seized in Laclede County Traffic Stop, One Arrested

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Mar 30, 2022

A 40-year-old from Springfield faces two felony counts of unlawfully possessing a firearm after a traffic stop on Interstate-44. During the traffic stop conducted by the Laclede County Sheriff’s Department and the highway patrol, two handguns, an undisclosed amount of marijuana, nearly a pound of a white-powdery substance suspected to be fentanyl and $2,130 cash were found to be in the possession of Eric Jamarr Matthew. If the powdery substance proves to be fentanyl, it would have a street value of about $90,700. Matthew was booked into the Laclede County Jail on a $50-thousand bond.

