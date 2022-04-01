News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Crime Local News

Drug Raid Nets One in Camden County

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Mar 31, 2022

Chalk up another one for the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and the Camden County Sheriff’s Department after a search warrant was served today (Thursday, 03/31/2022) at a residence. The search uncovered about 48 grams of meth, various items of paraphernalia and three digital devices. Taken into custody was 43-year-old Anthony Wilbert Carlson. Carlson had also been wanted for failing to appear after, previously being released on an O-R bond, on a different felony drug charge. Carlson was booked into the Camden County Jail on a 24-hour hold. The highway patrol also assisted in the operation.

