Chalk up another one for the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and the Camden County Sheriff’s Department after a search warrant was served today (Thursday, 03/31/2022) at a residence. The search uncovered about 48 grams of meth, various items of paraphernalia and three digital devices. Taken into custody was 43-year-old Anthony Wilbert Carlson. Carlson had also been wanted for failing to appear after, previously being released on an O-R bond, on a different felony drug charge. Carlson was booked into the Camden County Jail on a 24-hour hold. The highway patrol also assisted in the operation.

