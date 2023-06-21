HAM Radio Event Being Hosted By Camden EMA & Lake Amateur Radio Club This Weekend

They’ll be hamming it up this weekend in the lake area as part of an effort to prepare for a worst-case scenario.

“It’s actually a nationwide effort to show that if we lose power and regular communications and the only thing that we have left is amateur radio, then amateur radio can perform all kinds of communications efforts” says Camden County Emergency Management Director Samantha Henley.

She goes on to say the drill being conducted by the Lake of the Ozarks Amateur Radio Club is a vital way to show that the lake area is prepared…“Having people actually come out to the site to see the demonstrations on amateur radio is extremely important.”

The amateur radio exercise will run from 1:00-PM on Saturday until 1:00-PM on Sunday. It’s taking place at the Missouri Department of Conservation Office on Thunder Mountain Road in Camdenton.