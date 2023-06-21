Wed. Jun 21st, 2023

 

Stover Man Injured In Morgan County Crash On Ivy Bend Road

A 64-year-old man from Stover is injured just after 12:00 this morning in a one-vehicle accident on Ivy Bend Road, near Airport Drive, in Morgan County.

The highway patrol says the pick-up driven by Rocket Miller was southbound when it travelled off the roadway.

The undercarriage of the vehicle struck the ground causing the pickup to travel over one tree before striking another tree and coming to rest partially back on the roadway.

Miller was wearing a seat belt and suffered moderate injuries.

He was taken for treatment at Lake Regional.

Reporter Mike Anthony

