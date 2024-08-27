Jeff City Man Faces Charges Following Altercation At Area Hotel

A Jefferson City man lands in the Camden County Jail after a reported fight early Monday morning involving more than 20 individuals at a Lake Ozark area hotel.

The probable cause statement filed in Camden County alleges that 45-year-old Rufus Moore, Junior, was tasered and handcuffed when he refused to comply with the officer and attempted to get away on foot while the officer was checking on other subjects involved.

None of the victims wanted to cooperate with the law and Moore was taken to the Camden County Jail and put on a hold. He has since been formally charged with felony resisting arrest and felony escape, or attempted escape, while under arrest.

At least two others are believed to have also been arrested in connection to the fight.