Mizzou Football Adding More Prospects For 2027

Mizzou football is adding some prospects to their recruiting class of 2027.

Among those in state linebacker Kobe Rimes out of Kansas City.

He joins an offensive line prospect out of Ohio that is Jack Marquardt.

Coach Eli Drinkwitz has said the focus for his Missouri program has been more so out of the transfer portal, but he certainly needs a base of freshmen that can develop and move up the ranks in the years to come.

Don’t expect a highly ranked class next year, but hopefully some players that will factor into the plans sooner rather than later.