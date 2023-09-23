Head-On Collision Sends One to the Hospital

A head-on collision involving a motorcycle on Coffman Bend Drive south of Red Fox Road in Morgan County sends a Hillsboro man to the hospital.

The highway patrol says it happened around 4:00 Friday afternoon when the 2008 Harley ridden by 49-year-old Vito Corona crossed over the center striking a van driven by 75-year-old Sterling Keplinger, of Warsaw.

Keplinger was not injured while Corona, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered serious injuries and was flown to University Hospital in Columbia.