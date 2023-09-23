Swaddling Clothes Giveaway Set for This Weekend

New parents or soon-to-be new parents in a little bit of need are being offered a chance to save on some of those necessary baby items that seem to drain the finances.

A lake area group that goes by the name of “Swaddling Clothes” has another giveaway on the calendar for this weekend.

In addition to a transition from summer to, now, fall and winter clothing, among the other items available will include diapers, wipes, baby wash, shampoo, bottles, ointments, quilts and blankets and more.

There is no charge and the event will run from 10:00am-12:00pm on Saturday at Hope Lutheran Chapel in Osage Beach.

More information about the event is available by getting in touch with Karen (573-480-0823).