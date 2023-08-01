Heat Advisory & Flood Warnings In Effect Across The Lake Area

A number of weather advisories and warnings are in effect in the Lake Area.

A Flash Flood warning was originally issued for most of Camden, Pulaski and Laclede County early Tuesday morning as showers began moving across the region.

That warning was extended until 3PM.

Weather officials say rain gauges are showing a total of 2 to 4 inches of rain that have fallen so far across the region.

Flash flooding is either imminent or already occurring at most of the area’s low water crossings and typical creeks and streams.

In addition to that, a Flood Warning remains in effect until 3PM for rivers, creeks and streams across Benton and Morgan Counties as well.

It’s recommended that when you see water over the roadway to “turn around, don’t drown.”

A Heat advisory is also in effect until 8PM on Wednesday…with heat index values expected to top 110 degrees.

Weather officials say with this situation, it’s best to stay indoors with air conditioning, and if you do have to work in the heat….to take frequent breaks in the shade, drink plenty of water and pay close attention to the signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Here are those warnings:

Flash Flood Warning:

The National Weather Service in Springfield has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for... Camden County in central Missouri... Southwestern Miller County in central Missouri... * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 934 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen causing some roadways to be washed out. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Osage Beach, Camdenton, Village of Four Seasons, Lake Ozark, Laurie, Macks Creek, Sunrise Beach, Linn Creek, Climax Springs, Brumley, Lakeside, Old Linn Creek, Green Bay Terrace, Hurricane Deck, Roach, Freedom, Decaturville, Purvis, Montreal, Kaiser, Lakeview, Barnumton, Wet Glaize, Ulman, Branch, Lake of The Ozarks, Ha Ha Tonka State Park and Lake of The Ozarks State Park. This includes the following low water crossings... Macks Creek at Coffey Hollow Road, Dry Auglaize Creek at Freedom Ridge Road, Brumley Creek at Warren School Road, Wet Glaize at Carrol Cave Road, Kolb Branch at Kolb Hollow Road and Rainy Creek at Knobby Road. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Flood Warning:

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Missouri, including the following counties, Benton and Morgan. * WHEN...Until 300 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 955 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following low water crossings... Rocky Ford Creek at Ritchey Road, Little Gravois Creek at Leatherman Lane, Archer Creek at Highway WW, Big Buffalo Creek at Highway WW, Williams Creek at Highway B and Gabriel Creek at Highway BB. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Versailles, Village of Four Seasons, Cole Camp, Stover, Laurie, Gravois Mills, Crockerville, Zora, Florence, Rocky Mount and Lake of The Ozarks. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Heat Advisory:

Morgan-Camden-Dallas-Webster-Douglas-Ozark- Including the cities of Versailles, Rocky Mount, Stover, Laurie, Osage Beach, Camdenton, Decaturville, Roach, Village of Four Seasons, Buffalo, Charity, Foose, March, Plad, Windyville, Olive, Marshfield, Northview, Seymour, Rogersville, Vanzant, Ava, Goodhope, Rome, Squires, Dogwood, and Wasola 357 AM CDT Tue Aug 1 2023 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...Morgan, Camden, Dallas, Webster, Douglas and Ozark Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. and

Benton-St. Clair-Hickory-Cedar-Polk-Dade-Greene-Lawrence- Christian-Barry-Stone-Taney- Including the cities of Warsaw, Whitakerville, Cole Camp, Crockerville, Mora, Edmonson, Lincoln, Tiffin, Appleton City, Johnson City, Weaubleau, Hermitage, Pittsburg, Quincy, Wheatland, Cross Timbers, Cedar Springs, El Dorado Springs, Filley, Arnica, Caplinger Mills, Stockton, Bolivar, Greenfield, Lockwood, Meinert, Springfield, Aurora, Mount Vernon, Marionville, Nixa, Christian Center, Ozark, Selmore, Monett, Madry, Cassville, Kimberling City, Crane, Elsey, Indian Point, Silver Dollar City, Branson, Hollister, Kirbyville, Edgewater Beach, Forsyth, Ozark Beach, and Powersite 357 AM CDT Tue Aug 1 2023 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening and again from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.