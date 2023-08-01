Lightning Strike Causes One House Fire in Lake Ozark, Likely Cause of a Second House Fire in Osage Beach

A lightning strike is blamed for one house fire in Lake Ozark and, at least, a nearby strike being called the likely cause of another house fire in Osage Beach.

The first happened around 6:15 this (Tuesday) morning on Malibu Road in Osage Beach where what was reported as a nearby lightning strike is being called the likely cause of the fire which caused minor damage.

The second house fire, a few minutes later on Ridgewood Drive in Lake Ozark, was reported with smoke and flames visible from the backside of the house when personnel arrived on the scene. That fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes and was determined to have been caused by lightning.

Providing mutual aid at the fires were personnel from Mid-County, Sunrise Beach, Rocky Mount and Eldon. There were no injuries reported from either incident.