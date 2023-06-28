Heat Advisory To Go Into Effect On Thursday Into Friday With Temps At Or Over 100

With temperatures expected over the next few days to climb into the upper 90’s and the 100-105 range, a heat advisory will be in effect for the entire lake area until 7-PM on Friday.

Heat Index values during the advisory could reach 110 or higher.

Weather officials remind you of the usual precautions to take including…if you have to be outside…take several breaks inside especially in air conditioning, drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluids, stay out of the sun when you can, where lightweight and loose-fitting clothing and check on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should also never be left in an unattended vehicle.

If you start to feel ill, you should call 9-1-1 to get some help.