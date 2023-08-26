Heatwave Could Be Causing Mental Health Issues Dubbed As “SAD”

The current heat wave which has much of the nation, including Lake of the Ozarks, in its grips….and it can potentially be a cause of some mental health issues.

A recent Boston University finds that the extreme heat is leading to increased mental health related trips to the emergency room.

It’s called – SAD – Seasonal Affective Disorder – and mental health professional Rachel Mims says people can get lonely because folk don’t want to go out in the heat… “We can see in the summer some increased isolation.”

If SAD is left untreated – Dr. Kristy Donaldson says people can deal with everything from insomnia and poor appetite to having difficulty concentrating or worse…“Restlessness and agitation, anxiety and also episodes of violent behavior.”