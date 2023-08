A two-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon at highway-242 and Bagnell Dam Boulevard sends an Eldon woman to the hospital.

The highway patrol says 53-year-old Rina Gonzalez and 31-year-old Amber Baumgart, both from Eldon, were turning onto 2-42 when Gonzalez came to a sudden stop before getting hit from behind by Baumgart.

Baumgart was uninjured.

Gonzalez suffered minor injuries and was taken to Lake Regional.