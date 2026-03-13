Heroes Outreach Program Continues To Seek Those In Need Around The Lake Region

A call goes out again to military veterans and first responders around the lake area that might need a little extra support in getting by the daily trials and challenges they might be facing.

There’s an organization, if you haven’t heard of it, called “Heroes Outreach” which meets up on a weekly basis.

“All these gatherings are our veterans and 1st responders showing up at a local cafe and just sharing a meal together. That’s all there is to it.”

John Morelock further describes the weekly gatherings at different locations as more of a peer support type of relationship.

In the meantime, the lake area “Heroes Outreach” is having a trivia night on Saturday of this weekend at New Life Church in the Camdenton area. It will start with a spaghetti dinner and 4 and the action from 5-8.

More info about the program is available at “heroesoutreachprogram.org.”