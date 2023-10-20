High School Football Action Friday Starts Regular Season Finals

It’s the regular season finale tonight in high school football, Camdenton down in Springfield to take on the Glendale Falcons.

We’ve got coverage for you 93 -5 Rocks to Lake beginning at 6 o ‘clock on the Summit Natural Gas Pre -game show, you can watch the game KRMSTV, your antenna enabled television 32 .11. Watch on our YouTube channel, watch on your Roku device on our KRMSTV app. You can also watch on the LOZ app, just tap the KRMSTV icon.

7 o ‘clock kickoff, Lakers looking to run their record to 7 and 2.

Other games tonight, School of the Osage is at Lutheran South in St. Louis….Listen on Classic Country 104 .9.

Eldon is home against Booneville and Versailles looking for 3 wins in a row….they’re at Sherwood, Versailles coming off back -to -back shutouts as well.

Other local home games include Warsaw against Buffalo, Cole Camp against Midway & Lincoln against Wellington-Napoleon.

Nearby Lebanon is at Rolla while Waynesville is also home against West Plains.

Other Football News…..

Mizzou Football homecoming tomorrow as they take on South Carolina. Tiger’s a touchdown favorite. What a massive game this could be if they win it. They’re looking at Georgia then in a couple of weeks on the road in what would be an enormous football game.

And then the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday afternoon at 3 .25. Chiefs and Chargers and listen on 93 -5 Rocks to Lake.