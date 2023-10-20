Osage Indians Girls Take State Golf Title For 2nd Year In A Row

Well, we told you about it yesterday.

School of the Osage taking down a girls state golf title and they do it for a second year in a row in class two.

Just an unbelievable accomplishment.

But unlike last year, they’ve got an individual state champion.

It’s Hannah Maschoff as she wins by one stroke over Savannah Thiesing out of New Covenant Academy.

And then there was Sophia Rivera -Sinlinger.

She finishes solo third in the individual championship, but maybe the most unbelievable number.

The Indians with a 32 -shot win in the team competition.

Just an unbelievable story.

We’re going to continue to share that this week for all of our listeners.