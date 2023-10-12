High School Football Rankings Out With Lebanon Still At The Top Lakewide

The latest high school football state rankings are out and we knew the Lakers were getting set to face the top five opponents in the Lebanon Yellow Jackets.

Indeed, that is reality Lebanon coming in at number four behind only Cardinal Ritter, Grain Valley and Jeff City -Helias.

The Lakers are receiving votes but just outside of the official top ten in class five.

Let’s get you some of the district standings and for the Lakers in class five, district five, they are a good deal behind the aforementioned Jeff City -Helias.

Maybe a win on Friday would boost them to that number one spot only time would tell.

Osage in with the fifth seed at the moment, class four, district five, they would match up with Warrensburg if the playoffs started today.

Ava has the top seed at the moment in that district.

Moving down class two, district three, the Versailles Tigers in at number four, behind South Callaway and Warsaw by a good bit, but comfortably ahead of Cole Camp for that number four spot.

And then there’s the Eldon Mustangs class three, district five.

Eldon in at number four but less than a half a point behind St. James for that three seed and less than three points behind Mountain Grove for two.

Breakdown (Locally)

Class 1:

Windsor at #4

Lincoln at # 8

Class 2:

Warsaw at # 2

Versailles at # 4

Cole Camp at # 5

Class 3:

Eldon at # 4

Buffalo at # 6

Class 4:

Osage at # 5

Class 5 (District 5):

Camdenton at # 2

Class 5 (District 6):

Lebanon at # 1

Class 6:

Waynesville at # 4

Full Breakdown from the MSHSAA:

Class 1 District 3:

Class 2 District 3:

Class 3 District 5

Class 4 District 5

Class 5 District 5

Class 5 District 6

Class 6 District 5: