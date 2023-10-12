Annual Fall Harbor Hop Taking Place This Weekend At The LOTO

The lake area is expected to a little busy again on the water and roadways this weekend for what has become a fun tradition at Lake of the Ozarks.

The 38th Annual Fall Harbor Hop is on the calendar for Saturday with over 40 restaurants, bars and marinas serving as stopping points for participants to pick up a playing card to try putting together their best…or worst…poker hand.

Various prizes will be handed out based on the outcomes with the potential stops broken down into three sections which include the participating businesses between the 0-13 mile mark, the 17.5 to the 26 mile mark and the 28.5 to the 38.

More details about the event with the rules and all that stuff can be found on the convention and visitor bureau website http://funlake.com.