High School Football Regular Season Finales Start Friday Night

KRMS Sports Tuesday, October 17th, 2023

We are quickly approaching the regular season finale of the high school football season this Friday night.

The district playoffs will commence a week from Friday on October the 27th.

The Camdenton Lakers will be in Springfield to take on Glendale this Friday night. You can see it on KRMS -TV. Check it out 32 .11, your antenna enabled television, or on our YouTube channel.

Lakers will have a chance to finish the season 7 and 2.

They are receiving votes in the latest class 5 poll….The only other team receiving votes, everybody else, situated inside the top 10, including Lebanon.

Of course they beat Camdenton this past Friday night. I know what was a very hotly contested game.

A potential Camdenton opponent in the districts, Jeff City -Helias. They are ranked number 3. They are 7 -1.

Grain Valley, the number 2 team in class 5.

And then Cardinal Ritter out of St. Louis. The unanimous selection for the number 1 team in class 5 as they are sporting an 8 -0.

Record in class 6, Lee’s Summit North out of Kansas City, Liberty North. Dismet, undefeated. Nixa, 7 -1.

Rockhurst are the top 5 teams in class 4. Smithville, now on top. Lutheran North lost this past weekend. They are number 2.

Reporter Brendan Matthews