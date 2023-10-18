Mizzou Basketball Around The Corner While The Football Team Receives Some Honors

The college basketball season is less than three weeks away from commencing.

Mizzou fresh off their 25 -win season and a trip to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Still has some skeptics in year two of the Dennis Gates regime, the preseason SEC media poll out yesterday, and the Missouri Tigers picked to finish ninth in the Southeastern Conference.

Not a very hefty prediction, although the league projects to be pretty stout in 2024.

Mizzou football getting some honors including the offensive line that group has been named to the Joe Moore Award mid -season honor roll.

And then there’s coach Eli Drinkwitz.

He’s been added to the Paul Bear Bryant Coach of the Year Award watch list.

Now this is still a rather large group, 26 coaches.

Nationally drink one of five coaches in the SEC currently on the list.