High School Football Results Across The LOTO Still Have Warsaw With A Commanding Lead

Let’s get you updated on all the Friday football action.

You saw it on KRMS-TV…..Heard at 93.5 Rocks the Lake, the Lakers on homecoming are 38-21 winners over a Hickman team that saw a three-game winning streak fall by the wayside.

School of the Osages 6-1….They beat a very good Booneville team 33-7….5-2 Southern Boone and undefeated Borja still await the Indians in what’s been a great year.

Warsaw, they continue their domination….just unreal games coming from this team who are now sitting pretty high in the state rankings. They go 7-0 after beating Butler 13-6.

Eldons lost four straight……They’re blanked by Blair Oaks 63-0.

Versailles, they’ve lost four in a row…..They lose at Windsor 60-14.

Cole Camp still winless as they lose at Midway 22-14…

Lincoln they are winners over Lone Jack 46 to 32

Then there’s Lebanon who beat Kickapoo 48 to 21, while Waynesville falls to Nixa 42 to nothing.

Tipton also having a great season so far…they beat Linn 58 to 12.