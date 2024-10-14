High School Football Results Across The LOTO Still Have Warsaw With A Commanding Lead

Tue. Oct 15th, 2024
Let’s get you updated on all the Friday football action.
You saw it on KRMS-TV…..Heard at 93.5 Rocks the Lake, the Lakers on homecoming are 38-21 winners over a Hickman team that saw a three-game winning streak fall by the wayside.
School of the Osages 6-1….They beat a very good Booneville team 33-7….5-2 Southern Boone and undefeated Borja still await the Indians in what’s been a great year.
Warsaw, they continue their domination….just unreal games coming from this team who are now sitting pretty high in the state rankings. They go 7-0 after beating Butler 13-6.
Eldons lost four straight……They’re blanked by Blair Oaks 63-0.
Versailles, they’ve lost four in a row…..They lose at Windsor 60-14.