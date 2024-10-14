Mizzou Pulls Off Another Win Beating UMass 45 to 3

Let’s talk about those Missouri Tigers on the road at UMass

It’s all Mizzou as was expected.

45-3 winners are the Tigers as they go out of conference.

Now, the one little detail that’s got to be ironed out, the health of Luther Burden.

The wide receiver exited the game with what appeared to be a shoulder injury.

Head coach Eli Drinkwich on the television broadcast indicated it was not a big deal.

But we’ll probably learn more about Burden’s status for this Saturday against Auburn at the Tigers press conference tomorrow.