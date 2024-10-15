Lake Area Chamber Gearing Up For Wednesday’s Fall Dinner

Lake Area Chamber members are being put on notice…if you want to attend this year’s annual membership meeting, fall dinner and awards presentations…speak now or plan to wait until next year’s event.

Chamber Executive Director Morgan Crainshaw says the annual get-together is a must-do for members who want to stay on top of everything and, in general, just enjoy a night with other members.

“We have about 200 and 5300 people that come out for it. It’s just a great, it’s a great time. It’s a great evening of networking, making new friends, making those connections and seeing what the upcoming plans are for the next year for the chamber.”

Deadline to RSVP for the event is at the end of business on Wednesday.