High School Football Results From Friday 08/26

It was a big win for the Camdenton Lakers on opening night of High School Football across the Lake Area.

The Lakers knocking off the Rolla Bulldogs 42 to 21.

They weren’t the only ones with high point wins this weekend …. Eldon also knocked out Fulton with a whopping 60 to 13, Lincoln also beat Lone Jack, 58 to 7 and Warsaw beat Marceline 36 to 8.

In addition to those wins, Versailles beat Knob Noster 26 to 24 and Cole Camp beat Wellington 16 to 14.

The only team that didn’t pickup a win this weekend was School of the Osage, who fell to Jefferson City 40 to 3.

All scores can be found at: https://www.maxpreps.com/mo/football/scores/?date=8/25/2023