Charges Expected to be Filed After Fatal Boating Accident in Camden County

Charges are expected to be filed in Camden County after a one-boat accident that killed one person and injured three others including the operator of the boat.

The marine division of the highway patrol says it happened around 7:45 Saturday night when 60-year-old Bobby Childers, of Sunrise Beach, was operating the 32-foot Crownline too close to a dock before striking a large wake and then a breakwater.

One occupant, 44-year-old Nicolette McKenna of Sunrise Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene while two others, 21-year-old Connor Wilkie and 49-year-old Curtis Wilkie of Kansas City, suffered minor injuries and were both treated at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. Childers, the operator of the boat, suffered moderate injuries and was also taken to Lake Regional.

None of the four were wearing a life jacket at the time.

Expected charges to be filed against Childers include boating while intoxicated involving the death of another and careless and imprudent operation of a watercraft. He was released pending treatment of his injuries.