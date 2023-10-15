High School Football Results From Friday’s Games On KRMSRADIO.COM

It was a mixed bag of wins and losses on Friday for the Lake Area High School football teams.

Camdenton Lakers…you heard it on 93.5 ROCKS, saw it on KRMS TV…they fall in the Highway 5 battle, 34 to 26…keeping the trophy in Lebanon, for now.

Over at School of the Osage, heard it on Classic Country 104.9….they take a fall in the battle with Southern Boone, 35 to 14.

Other Lake teams who got a win include Versailles, they blow out Buffalo 28 to nothing….Warsaw also knocks down Skyline, 34 to 6.

Eldon, Cole Camp, Lincoln and Waynesville all fall in their respected games.

A look at the final scores:

Wins:

Versailles over Buffalo: 28-0

Warsaw over Skyline: 34-6

Lebanon over Camdenton: 34-26

Losses:

Camdenton falls to Lebanon: 34-26

School of the Osage falls to Southern Boone: 35-14

Eldon falls to California: 35-33

Cole Camp falls to Adrian: 55-6

Lincoln falls to Midway: 50-20

Waynesville falls to Rolla: 28-7

All scores provided by the Missouri State High School Activities Association