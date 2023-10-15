Accident In Cole County Sends One Person To The ER With Injuries

A two-vehicle accident on Tanner Bridge Road just east of Carol Lee Lane in Cole County sends one person to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says it happened just before 5:00 Friday afternoon when the vehicle driven by 63-year-old Michael Bernskoetter of Jefferson City crossed over the center striking a sideview mirror of the vehicle driven by 31-year-old Bradley Armstrong, also from Jeff City.

Bernskoetter’s vehicle continued on leaving the roadway before striking a guardrail, going airborne, striking the ground, overturning and then striking a fence.

Armstrong was uninjured while Bernskoetter escaped with moderate injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital.

Bernskoetter also was not wearing a seat belt.