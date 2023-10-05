fbpx

High School Football Standings Heading Into Week 7

KRMS Sports Thursday, October 5th, 2023

Let’s update you on some high school football district standings on this eve of week 7 of the season.

The Camdenton Lakers Class 5 District 5, running a very healthy second place right now.

A 14 point lead over third place, Capital City and three points behind first place, Helias.

The way things shake out will be tough to pass Helias…..unless Camdenton can upset Lebanon in a couple of weeks, stay tuned.

But Camdenton would be very well situated in the first couple rounds.

School of the Osage currently running fifth in Class 4 District 5, not that far behind fourth place, Warrensburg.

Eldon, they are in Class 3 District 5 and despite just a 2 -4 record, they are running in second place ahead of St. James and Mountain Grove, but miles behind first place Ava with a 6 -0 record.

And then Versailles, their Class 2 District 3 running in fourth place.

Four points behind the third place team, South Callaway & Father Tolton Regional Catholic out of Columbia, Missouri….They have a very healthy lead atop that district.

 

Detailed Breakdown for the Lake Region:

Class 1:

  • Lincoln sits at #9 while nearby Windsor is at #4

Class 2:

  • Warsaw sits at #2 with Versailles at #4 & Cole Camp at #5.

Class 3:

  • Eldon sits at #2 while nearby Buffalo is at #5

Class 4:

  • School of the Osage sits at #5

Class 5:

  • Camdenton is #2 in District 5 while Lebanon is #1 in District 6.

Class 6:

  • Waynesville sits at # 4

 

Here’s a look at the lists for each group:

Class 1, District 3:

Team Record Points
 Polo (5-1) 44.64
 North Platte (5-1) 44.56
 Crest Ridge with Chilhowee (5-1) 42.12
 Windsor (3-3) 35.87
 West Platte (2-4) 32.33
 Skyline (1-5) 31.5
 Midway (2-4) 31.17
 Wellington-Napoleon (1-5) 25.67
 Lincoln (1-4) 24.2

Class 2, District 3:

Team Record Points
 Father Tolton Regional Catholic (6-0) 47.65
 Warsaw (4-2) 38.67
 South Callaway (3-3) 32.33
 Versailles (2-4) 28
 Cole Camp (2-4) 24.17
 North Callaway (2-4) 22.5
 Carrollton (0-6) 14.5

Class 3, District 5:

Team Record Points
 Ava (6-0) 48.33
 Eldon (2-4) 31
 St. James (3-3) 29.67
 Mountain Grove (3-3) 29.17
 Buffalo (3-3) 27.67
 Salem (1-5) 18.33
 Clever (0-6) 14

Class 4, District 5:

Team Record Points
 Pleasant Hill (6-0) 46.67
 Jefferson City (4-2) 45.33
 Van Horn (4-2) 38.73
 Warrensburg (3-3) 34.17
 Osage (2-4) 28.67
 Marshall (1-5) 18
 Fulton (0-6) 15.17

Class 5, District 5:

Team Record Points
 Helias Catholic (5-1) 48.17
 Camdenton (5-1) 45.33
 Capital City (3-3) 31.83
 North Point (3-3) 31.83
 Washington (3-3) 30.17
 Battle with Columbia Independent (2-4) 27.14
 Rolla (2-4) 24.67

Class 5, District 6:

Team Record Points
 Lebanon (6-0) 51
 Republic (5-1) 42
 Willard (3-3) 34.17
 Branson (3-3) 31.67
 Glendale (3-3) 29.33
 Central (Springfield) (1-5) 19.55
 Parkview (0-6) 16.33

Class 6, District 5:

Team Record Points
 Nixa (6-0) 45.17
 Kickapoo (5-1) 42
 Joplin (3-3) 32.5
 Waynesville (2-4) 24
 Ozark (1-5) 18

 

All data provided by the Missouri State High School Activities Association

Reporter John Rogger