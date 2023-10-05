High School Football Standings Heading Into Week 7

Let’s update you on some high school football district standings on this eve of week 7 of the season.

The Camdenton Lakers Class 5 District 5, running a very healthy second place right now.

A 14 point lead over third place, Capital City and three points behind first place, Helias.

The way things shake out will be tough to pass Helias…..unless Camdenton can upset Lebanon in a couple of weeks, stay tuned.

But Camdenton would be very well situated in the first couple rounds.

School of the Osage currently running fifth in Class 4 District 5, not that far behind fourth place, Warrensburg.

Eldon, they are in Class 3 District 5 and despite just a 2 -4 record, they are running in second place ahead of St. James and Mountain Grove, but miles behind first place Ava with a 6 -0 record.

And then Versailles, their Class 2 District 3 running in fourth place.

Four points behind the third place team, South Callaway & Father Tolton Regional Catholic out of Columbia, Missouri….They have a very healthy lead atop that district.

Detailed Breakdown for the Lake Region:

Class 1:

Lincoln sits at #9 while nearby Windsor is at #4

Class 2:

Warsaw sits at #2 with Versailles at #4 & Cole Camp at #5.

Class 3:

Eldon sits at #2 while nearby Buffalo is at #5

Class 4:

School of the Osage sits at #5

Class 5:

Camdenton is #2 in District 5 while Lebanon is #1 in District 6.

Class 6:

Waynesville sits at # 4

Here’s a look at the lists for each group:

Class 1, District 3:

Class 2, District 3:

Class 3, District 5:

Class 4, District 5:

Class 5, District 5:

All data provided by the Missouri State High School Activities Association