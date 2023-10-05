High School Football Standings Heading Into Week 7

Let’s update you on some high school football district standings on this eve of week 7 of the season.
The Camdenton Lakers Class 5 District 5, running a very healthy second place right now.
A 14 point lead over third place, Capital City and three points behind first place, Helias.
The way things shake out will be tough to pass Helias…..unless Camdenton can upset Lebanon in a couple of weeks, stay tuned.
But Camdenton would be very well situated in the first couple rounds.
School of the Osage currently running fifth in Class 4 District 5, not that far behind fourth place, Warrensburg.
Eldon, they are in Class 3 District 5 and despite just a 2 -4 record, they are running in second place ahead of St. James and Mountain Grove, but miles behind first place Ava with a 6 -0 record.
And then Versailles, their Class 2 District 3 running in fourth place.
Four points behind the third place team, South Callaway & Father Tolton Regional Catholic out of Columbia, Missouri….They have a very healthy lead atop that district.
Detailed Breakdown for the Lake Region:
Class 1:
- Lincoln sits at #9 while nearby Windsor is at #4
Class 2:
- Warsaw sits at #2 with Versailles at #4 & Cole Camp at #5.
Class 3:
- Eldon sits at #2 while nearby Buffalo is at #5
Class 4:
- School of the Osage sits at #5
Class 5:
- Camdenton is #2 in District 5 while Lebanon is #1 in District 6.
Class 6:
Here’s a look at the lists for each group:
Class 1, District 3:
|Team
|Record
|Points
| Polo
|(5-1)
|44.64
| North Platte
|(5-1)
|44.56
| Crest Ridge with Chilhowee
|(5-1)
|42.12
| Windsor
|(3-3)
|35.87
| West Platte
|(2-4)
|32.33
| Skyline
|(1-5)
|31.5
| Midway
|(2-4)
|31.17
| Wellington-Napoleon
|(1-5)
|25.67
| Lincoln
|(1-4)
|24.2
Class 2, District 3:
|Team
|Record
|Points
| Father Tolton Regional Catholic
|(6-0)
|47.65
| Warsaw
|(4-2)
|38.67
| South Callaway
|(3-3)
|32.33
| Versailles
|(2-4)
|28
| Cole Camp
|(2-4)
|24.17
| North Callaway
|(2-4)
|22.5
| Carrollton
|(0-6)
|14.5
Class 3, District 5:
|Team
|Record
|Points
| Ava
|(6-0)
|48.33
| Eldon
|(2-4)
|31
| St. James
|(3-3)
|29.67
| Mountain Grove
|(3-3)
|29.17
| Buffalo
|(3-3)
|27.67
| Salem
|(1-5)
|18.33
| Clever
|(0-6)
|14
Class 4, District 5:
|Team
|Record
|Points
| Pleasant Hill
|(6-0)
|46.67
| Jefferson City
|(4-2)
|45.33
| Van Horn
|(4-2)
|38.73
| Warrensburg
|(3-3)
|34.17
| Osage
|(2-4)
|28.67
| Marshall
|(1-5)
|18
| Fulton
|(0-6)
|15.17
Class 5, District 5:
Class 5, District 6:
|Team
|Record
|Points
| Lebanon
|(6-0)
|51
| Republic
|(5-1)
|42
| Willard
|(3-3)
|34.17
| Branson
|(3-3)
|31.67
| Glendale
|(3-3)
|29.33
| Central (Springfield)
|(1-5)
|19.55
| Parkview
|(0-6)
|16.33
Class 6, District 5:
|Team
|Record
|Points
| Nixa
|(6-0)
|45.17
| Kickapoo
|(5-1)
|42
| Joplin
|(3-3)
|32.5
| Waynesville
|(2-4)
|24
| Ozark
|(1-5)
|18
All data provided by the Missouri State High School Activities Association