Football Dominates The Weekend In Friday’s Sports Report

Let’s get ready for a Friday night of high school football starting at Camdenton as the Lakers have senior night and homecoming looking to make it five wins in a row.

It starts at six o ‘clock the summit natural gas pre -game show 93.5 rocks the lake, KRMSTV 32 .11, your antenna -enabled television.

Watch on our YouTube channel as well coming up tonight.

School of the Osage looking to make it two wins in a row…they are at Booneville.

Eldon on the road after the five -game homestand. They are at Blair Oaks and Versailles taking on Lone Jack with Kingsville. That’s at home and a seven o ‘clock kickoff tonight.

Saturday the Missouri Tigers taking on LSU. It’s a top 25 battle.

LSU a preseason playoff favorite.

Their quarterback is not disappointed in Jaden Daniels but Mizzou’s quarterback Brady Cook named the Manning Award quarterback of the week.

He’s been outstanding for the Missouri Tigers 11 a .m. kickoff tomorrow

Sunday 93.5 rocks the lake…..It’s the number one CBS game kicking off at 3:25….The Kansas City Chiefs….

Jim Nansen, Tony Romo on the call on television on the radio side of course Mitch Holtus will have the play by play.

The Chiefs three and a half point favorites at the Minnesota Vikings.