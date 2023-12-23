High Speed Chase On Highway 5 Ends With Person In Custody Facing Numerous Charges

A routine traffic early Thursday morning for not having operational license plate lights quickly becomes a high speed pursuit coming to an end with a 27-year-old from Camdenton taken into custody.

A probable cause statement filed in the Camden County Courthouse alleges that Joseph Garcia turned onto highway-5 north driving erratically while reaching speeds of about 110 miles per hour before turning onto Standing Rock Road in the Greenview area.

At that point, the vehicle left the roadway striking a tree and Garcia was taken into custody at gunpoint but not before resisting by not being cooperative with directives of the deputies.

Garcias was put on a 24-hour hold and has, since, been formally charged with drunk driving and felony resisting arrest. He’s being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.