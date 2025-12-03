Highway Patrol Recaps Numerous Accidents Due To Winter Storms

The highway patrol reports that weather conditions are being blamed for three injury accidents in the lake area when the first snowfall of the season arrived on Monday.

A Stover father and son suffered minor injuries when the vehicle they were in on eastbound-54 near Allen Road in Miller County hit some ice before leaving the road and overturning.

A woman from Edwards suffered minor injuries when the vehicle she was driving on Route-M near Bombard Road in Benton County slid off the road and struck a ditch.

And a 26-year-old man from Lincoln also suffered minor injuries when the pickup he was driving slid off the roadway striking a fence and a tree along Route-W near Route-B in Benton County.

One other accident reported by the highway patrol saw an Eldon woman suffer serious injuries when lost control on the ice on eastbound-54 before sliding into the Moreau River Bridge in Cole County.