Osage Beach Breaks Down The Numbers Ahead Of Budget Hearing

When the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen gets together on Thursday, highlighting the agenda will be a first reading for the proposed 2026 budget.

According to figures published by the city, the cash and equivalent balance will be $21,896,906 on January 1st with total revenue projected to come in at $31,931,255 for the year and total expenditures expected to top out at $40,220,032 leaving a 2026 year-end balance of $13,608,129.

Other than a little more than $12-million coming out of the general fund, it’s projected that sewer, transportation and water expenses will combine to account for just under 55% of the total expenditures.

A public hearing to take comments about the proposed budget is also on the agenda.

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting, Thursday afternoon in city hall, will begin at 5:30.