Osage Beach Breaks Down The Numbers Ahead Of Budget Hearing

All News RSS Feed Local Meetings Politics Top Stories Wednesday, December 3rd, 2025

When the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen gets together on Thursday, highlighting the agenda will be a first reading for the proposed 2026 budget.

According to figures published by the city, the cash and equivalent balance will be $21,896,906 on January 1st with total revenue projected to come in at $31,931,255 for the year and total expenditures expected to top out at $40,220,032 leaving a 2026 year-end balance of $13,608,129.

Other than a little more than $12-million coming out of the general fund, it’s projected that sewer, transportation and water expenses will combine to account for just under 55% of the total expenditures.

A public hearing to take comments about the proposed budget is also on the agenda.

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting, Thursday afternoon in city hall, will begin at 5:30.

Reporter Mike Anthony