Highway Patrol Releases Name Of 69-Year-Old Man Who Drowned Thursday At The Lake

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has now identified the man who drowned on the Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon (Dec. 22).

Officials say 69-year-old Dean Guiducci reportedly fell in while walking on a dock near a house boat in the area of Surdyke Port-20.

Rescue personnel from the Osage Beach Fire District and the Highway Patrol responded to the scene where they pulled Guiducci’s body from the water, which at the time had a surface temperature of about 47-degrees.

Guiducci was taken to Lake Regional hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

