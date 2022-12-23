Lake Ozark PD Chief Looks Back At His 45 Years Of Law Enforcement Ahead Of Retirement

Lake Ozark Police Chief Gary Launderville is about one week from retirement after 45 years in law enforcement and 8 as chief in Lake Ozark.

Chief Launderville was asked what he’s most proud of in his long career during a visit to The Ozarks This Morning on NewsTalk KRMS…“You know the most satisfying part for me has been hiring these young people….and watching them grow and succeed. And I’ve seen a lot of those, not only here…but also back home where I came from. That’s the rewarding part for me.”

Chief Launderville informed the city of his plan to retire last month.

He’s on the job through December 30th and the city is currently conducting final interviews of 5 finalists to succeed him.