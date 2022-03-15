Another year, same story for the Mid-County Fire District with the call-load continuing to increase. Chief Scott Frandsen says, for the month of February, his personnel responded to 178 incidents compared to 163 in February of 2021. Medical calls accounted for more than half while there were also 13 calls for natural cover fires, nine traffic accidents and four calls for flammable liquid or gas leak incidents. So far this year, Mid-County personnel have responded to 388 calls, an increase of 51 at the same time in 2021.

