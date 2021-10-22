Highway Patrol Report

The highway patrol reporting three arrests over the past 24 hours in the Lake Area. According to the patrol’s online website…the arrests included a 22-year-old man from Linn Creek for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and paraphernalia…he was released with a pending court date, a 53-year-old man from Osceola for felony driving revoked and misdemeanor possession, and a 70-year-old woman from Eldon who was taken in for a felony harassment warrant out of Miller County. Two of the arrests happened in Camden County and the other in Miller County.