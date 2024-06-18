Two Motorcycles Collide On Highway 54 Near Route D

An accident involving two motorcycles on highway-54 near Route-D in Camden County injures two people sending one to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says it happened late Saturday afternoon when the bike driven by 53-year-old Di Ly, of Springfield, moved to the right and collided with a passing bike driven by 27-year-old Kyle Lockman, also from Springfield.

Ly suffered minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.

A passenger on Lockman’s bike, 27-year-old Micayla Ellison of Springfield, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.