Highway Patrol Reports Drowning On Gasconade River

For the third time this week, statewide, the water patrol division of the highway patrol is reporting a drowning.

This one happened late Friday morning along the Gasconade River in Wright County when 33-year-old Preston Jarrett, of Mountain Grove, attempted to retrieve an item from the center of the river. Jarrett went under water and did not resurface.

Earlier in the week, an 81-year-old man from Jefferson City drowned at Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County and a 38-year-old man from St. Joseph drowned along the Missouri River in Buchanan County.

The latest drowning in Wright County is #12 so far this year statewide.