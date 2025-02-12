fbpx

Wed. Feb 12th, 2025

 

Highway Patrol Reports Multiple Arrests Across Lake Region This Past Weekend

Tuesday, February 11th, 2025

The highway patrol reports one accident and four arrests over the weekend in the lake area.

The one accident happened late Friday night in Camden County sending a Richland man to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The four arrests included an 18-year-old female from Sunrise Beach being arrested in Camden County for possession of marijuana, a 39-year-old woman from Iberia being arrested in Miller County for DWI, a 31-year-old man from Monett arrested in Morgan County for speeding and not having a driver’s license, and a 32-year-old woman from Kansas City arrested in Benton County for tampering with a motor vehicle.

Reporter Mike Anthony