Osage Beach Wants Residents To Know About The Amenities At The Back Of The City Park

It’s not exactly the yellow brick road but it is a road that leads to a lesser-known area of the Osage Beach City Park which offers a new adventure to visitors.

Mayor Richard Ross calls the area the “back park part of city park” which gives visitors a chance to enjoy the lake without having to battle the busy waterways of the lake’s main channel and other busier areas.

“It’s a very beautiful place to set, it’s a beautiful place to fish. And we’ve created access to the water for those that might not have access to the water. And we’ve got a bunch of kayaks down there and some canoes, and you can go down there and there’s an app you have to utilize and you pay through the app.”

There’s a fee for using one of the canoes or kayaks which are available from 7:00-3:30 Mondays through Fridays and from 9-5 Saturdays and Sundays.

Signage is posted with details and a number to call to alert city staff so they can show up and help you in the process.

Life jackets, of course, are also included.