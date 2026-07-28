Tue. Jul 28th, 2026

 

Osage Beach Wants Residents To Know About The Amenities At The Back Of The City Park

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Tuesday, July 28th, 2026

It’s not exactly the yellow brick road but it is a road that leads to a lesser-known area of the Osage Beach City Park which offers a new adventure to visitors.

Mayor Richard Ross calls the area the “back park part of city park” which gives visitors a chance to enjoy the lake without having to battle the busy waterways of the lake’s main channel and other busier areas.

It’s a very beautiful place to set, it’s a beautiful place to fish. And we’ve created access to the water for those that might not have access to the water. And we’ve got a bunch of kayaks down there and some canoes, and you can go down there and there’s an app you have to utilize and you pay through the app.”

There’s a fee for using one of the canoes or kayaks which are available from 7:00-3:30 Mondays through Fridays and from 9-5 Saturdays and Sundays.

Signage is posted with details and a number to call to alert city staff so they can show up and help you in the process.

Life jackets, of course, are also included.

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Tuesday, July 28th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony