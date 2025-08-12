NTSB Report Shows Bolivar Plane Fire Caused By Fuel Line That Melted

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report into an airplane accident that happened just a couple weeks ago near Bolivar in Polk County.

The incident happened on July 28th when the pilot heard a loud popping noise and saw flames coming from the Cessna’s engine area when he moving away from a hangar.

The pilot exited the plane safely to retrieve an extinguisher but the craft was already fully involved when he returned.

The cause is being blamed on an engine fuel primer line that melted and fused to an alternator output wire.