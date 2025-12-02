Highway Patrol Thanksgiving Holiday Numbers Released

The Thanksgiving holiday counting period statewide numbers are in and the highway patrol reports three traffic fatalities and 82 other injuries in a total of 304 accidents.

Two of the fatalities happened on Thanksgiving Day when a 40-year-old woman from Branson was killed in an accident on Missouri-135 in Cooper County and a 44-year-old woman from Union was killed in an accident on Interstate-29 in Atchison County.

The third fatality occurred on Saturday when an 11-year-old girl from O’Fallon was killed in an accident on Missouri-79 in St. Charles County.

The highway patrol also reported 87 DWI arrests on the roadways but no water-related incidents or arrests.

For the Lake Region, the highway patrol reported only one traffic accident and three arrests.

The accident happened early Sunday morning on southbound-7 near Box-M Ranch Road in Camden County resulting in minor injuries to a 21-year-old woman from Montreal.

Arrests in Miller County included a 33-year-old Camdenton man for driving under the influence of drugs and a 44-year-old man from Sunrise Beach for an outstanding traffic warrant and other traffic offenses.

One arrest was reported in Morgan County…a 27-year-old woman from Versailles for DWI.