Osage Beach Working To Finish Budget Ahead Of New Years Deadline

The clock is ticking for municipalities around the lake area to have 2026 budgets formally adopted before the new year arrives.

Osage Beach Mayor Michael Harmison says the difference this year, compared to some years in the past, will be the amount of time put in by city officials and the transparency provided to residents and businesses.

“We’ve had several budget meetings with discussions and open to the public, and now we’re getting down to the nitty gritty where the first reading will be this Thursday, where the Alderman have a chance to make any changes. Cross the T’s, dot the i’s, see if everybody’s in agreement.”

The proposed 2026 budget in Osage Beach is available online in advance of the expected first reading to adopt the numbers on Thursday of this week.

Harmison also says, worst case scenario, if any changes are needed after the budget is approved, amendments also can be adopted throughout the year.

Assuming the first reading is approved on Thursday, the second reading to officially put the budget in place is expected during the board of aldermen’s meeting on December 18th.