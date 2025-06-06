Lebanon Police Investigating Fatal Shooting of a Pregnant Woman

Lebanon Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Thursday night in the 700 block of North Adams Street.

Officers responded to a residence shortly after 11:30 and found 21-year-old Reagan Wilson with apparent gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Wilson was near term in her pregnancy at the time of the shooting. While the baby survived and was receiving medical care, the infant’s condition was unknown.

The suspect remains at large, and investigators are actively following leads. Anyone with information or home surveillance footage from the area is urged to contact the Lebanon Police Department at (417) 532-3131.