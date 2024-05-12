Holts Summit Woman Facing DWI Charges In Miller County

A 35-year-old from Holts Summit faces several pending charges after being arrested by the highway patrol in Miller County.

The highway patrol report says it happened shortly before 1:00 Thursday morning when Casey Rains was failing to stay on the right half of the road.

Rains is accused of DWI-drug intoxication, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and not having insurance.

Rains was taken to the Miller County Jail and put on a 12-hour hold before apparently being released pending formal charges.